Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,090 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

