Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.49. The stock had a trading volume of 477,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,954. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average of $338.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

