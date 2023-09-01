BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $32.92 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and approximately $490.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $213.94 or 0.00825949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,850,304 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,850,367.75160417. The last known price of BNB is 216.09401337 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1599 active market(s) with $448,355,988.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

