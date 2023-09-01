BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $32.92 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and approximately $490.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $213.94 or 0.00825949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,850,304 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,850,367.75160417. The last known price of BNB is 216.09401337 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1599 active market(s) with $448,355,988.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
