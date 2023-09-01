Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.94 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

