BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

