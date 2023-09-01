Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 83.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $48.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $874.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.14.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

