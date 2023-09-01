Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $39.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $883.13. 1,731,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,918. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $872.96 and a 200-day moving average of $740.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

