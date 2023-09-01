Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.89.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $922.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

