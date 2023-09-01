BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $88,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 188,552 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $4,849,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 188,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $4,849,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,557 shares of company stock worth $12,515,563. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

