BTIG Research Trims Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Target Price to $27.50

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 532,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 634,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 728,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

