Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl Sells 4,974 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $131,811.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

