C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 324,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

