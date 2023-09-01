Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 133,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 472,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $442,530. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.