Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,116. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.95.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

