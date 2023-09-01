Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $279,855.02 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $240.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

