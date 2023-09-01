Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Calian Group stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

