California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.84

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 51784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

California Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

