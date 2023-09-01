Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $70.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

MMSI opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

