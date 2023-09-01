Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Star Energy Group (LON:STAR)

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:STAR traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 10.60 ($0.13). The company had a trading volume of 255,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.55 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of -0.09. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.80.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

