Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Star Energy Group (LON:STAR)

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:STAR traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 10.60 ($0.13). The company had a trading volume of 255,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.55 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of -0.09. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.80.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
