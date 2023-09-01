Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

