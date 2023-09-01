Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$53.92 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$65.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.28.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

