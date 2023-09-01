Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.92 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.
About Cantaloupe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.