Carmignac Gestion Acquires 5,357 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 158,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

