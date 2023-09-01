Carmignac Gestion Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,176 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $141,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $17.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.01. 1,956,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

