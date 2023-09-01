Carmignac Gestion Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745,757 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

