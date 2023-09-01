Cashaa (CAS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $100,257.83 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

