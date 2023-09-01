CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,628.59

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and $103,628.59 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,842.75 or 1.00083177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.97043367 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $168,541.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

