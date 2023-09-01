Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,088,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 8,386,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90,885.0 days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.
