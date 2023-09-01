Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,936,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

CAT stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.29. 870,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.