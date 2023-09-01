Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 304,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $12,340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 82.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $193.91 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

