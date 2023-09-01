CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CDW were worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

