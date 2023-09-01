CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,345,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.27% of CDW worth $596,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 15.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 17.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 241.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

