Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $215.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $196.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock worth $141,962,128. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

