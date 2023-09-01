Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.89

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 737172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Centene Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

