CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 15%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 158,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

