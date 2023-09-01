ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.2 %

ChampionX stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ChampionX by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

