Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $94,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,423,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 693,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,802. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 227.15, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.