Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $104,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 799,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,396. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.74. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,635,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

