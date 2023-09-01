Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,675 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of CVB Financial worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5,936.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,315 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3,236.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 321,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 991,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.43. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

