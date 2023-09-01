Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,670 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Freshworks worth $91,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,021. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 825,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

