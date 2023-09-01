Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.39% of MGP Ingredients worth $93,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,190,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,458 shares in the company, valued at $69,466,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,466,509.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,774 shares of company stock worth $6,869,542. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 15,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.