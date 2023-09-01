Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Community Bank System worth $49,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,556. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

