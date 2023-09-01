Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $70.18 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540,015 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Barnes Group worth $70,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,458,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,322,000 after buying an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,072,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 33,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.