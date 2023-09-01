Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $81.33 Million Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,865 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.78% of John Wiley & Sons worth $81,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 60,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.