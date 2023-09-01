Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 217,165 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217,165 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Lamb Weston worth $103,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 349,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

