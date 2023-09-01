Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,590 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Tenable worth $67,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

TENB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,055. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

