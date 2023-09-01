Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 345,885 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 345,885 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $59,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $158.38. 288,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,221. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

