Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 37,100 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $42,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 104,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

