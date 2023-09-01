Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,645 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47,645 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.01% of AtriCure worth $78,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

