Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 65,215 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,461,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,215 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in European Wax Center by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in European Wax Center by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.82. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.53.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

